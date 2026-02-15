Under new norms, crusher units in Odisha to onboard i4MS by Feb 20

BHUBANESWAR: After amending the Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rules (OMMCR), the state government has tightened the regulations on stone crusher sector by directing all districts to ensure registration and onboarding of every unit on the Integrated Minor Mineral Mining Management System (i4MS).
The Steel and Mines department has asked deputy directors of mines and mining officers to create awareness among crusher owners about the newly-introduced registration module and complete the onboarding process by February 20.
The direction came after the department took note of the fact that registration of crusher units remain incomplete even four months after initial instructions were issued.
"Although the directorate of minor minerals had issued a direction in this regard in October last year, the stone crusher units are yet to be onboarded," deputy director (tech-geology) Turam Balei Munda said in a communication to field officials.
The i4MS is a web-based centralised automated platform designed to track and monitor minor mineral activities across Odisha in realtime. The application enables authorised officials to administer and regulate minor minerals such as calcium, sand, clay, laterite, stone and chips across districts and tehsils.
The system integrates modules for source identification and profiling, royalty and mineral mapping, auction and grant of quarry leases, cancellation and transfer of leases, brick kiln and crusher licensing, quarry permits, vehicle and material seizure and compounding, among others.
As a mineral-rich state, Odisha has a large network of minor mineral quarries and stone crusher units that supply aggregates for roads, bridges, buildings and other infrastructure projects. Sources estimate that more than 1,000 stone crusher units are operating across the state, with clusters in districts, including Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and Keonjhar.
While the sector plays a crucial role in supporting construction and industrial growth, it has also faced persistent concerns over illegal sourcing of boulders, under-reporting of mineral consumption, royalty evasion, unregulated transportation of crushed materials and environmental violations.
"The latest amendment and mandatory onboarding on i4MS are to plug these gaps and streamline regulation. As per the new technology-driven regulatory norms, all stone crusher units operating in the state must register on the i4MS portal and adhere strictly to environmental norms," said an official.