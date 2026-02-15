Under new norms, crusher units in Odisha to onboard i4MS by Feb 20

BHUBANESWAR: After amending the Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rules (OMMCR), the state government has tightened the regulations on stone crusher sector by directing all districts to ensure registration and onboarding of every unit on the Integrated Minor Mineral Mining Management System (i4MS).

The Steel and Mines department has asked deputy directors of mines and mining officers to create awareness among crusher owners about the newly-introduced registration module and complete the onboarding process by February 20.

The direction came after the department took note of the fact that registration of crusher units remain incomplete even four months after initial instructions were issued.

"Although the directorate of minor minerals had issued a direction in this regard in October last year, the stone crusher units are yet to be onboarded," deputy director (tech-geology) Turam Balei Munda said in a communication to field officials.

The i4MS is a web-based centralised automated platform designed to track and monitor minor mineral activities across Odisha in realtime. The application enables authorised officials to administer and regulate minor minerals such as calcium, sand, clay, laterite, stone and chips across districts and tehsils.