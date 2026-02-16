10,000 take part in MCL’s half marathon at Hirakud

SAMBALPUR: Preparations for the 2036 Olympics must begin from 2026 to enable young talents from Odisha to excel at the global level, said Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan while flagging off the MCL Hirakud International Half Marathon- 2026 here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Pradhan said, “If India is to host the 2036 Olympics, we must start preparing from 2026. Our youths must train with dedication so that talents from Sambalpur and Odisha can win medals at the global stage,” he said.

Organised on the right dyke of the iconic Hirakud Dam, the marathon witnessed participation of over 10,000 runners from several states including Odisha, Union Territories and other countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Zambia, Congo, Yemen and Syria.

The half-marathon was organised in four categories - 21 km, 10 km, 5 km and 1.5 km, drawing professional athletes, youths and fitness enthusiasts alike. Miss Sonika and Panchanan Bera emerged as the overall winners and bagged the top prize of Rs 5 lakh of the half marathon in female and male categories respectively. International athletes Nganga George from Nigeria and Saron Molla Yigzaw delivered stellar performances, securing positions among the top five finisher s in thei r respect ive categories. Among others, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj along with MPs and MLAs were present.