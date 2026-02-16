BJP starts rural polls preparation with training of workers

BHUBANESWAR : The state BJP is set to organise a structured multi-tier training programme for its leaders and grassroots workers, signalling an early organisational push for the three-tier panchayat elections due early next year.

The first phase of the training will be held on Tuesday at the party’s state headquarters here, which will be attended by MLAs and state functionaries. Incidentally, the Budget session of the Assembly is commencing on February 17. “The training session will be followed by zonal-level programmes on February 25,” state BJP president Manmohan Samal told mediapersons here on Sunday.

“Such training programmes have been a core feature of the party’s functioning since the days of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. The sessions are aimed at developing ideological clarity, organisational skills and commitment among workers so that they can effectively connect with people and strengthen the party at the grassroots,” Samal said.

However, party insiders indicated that the renewed focus on training comes in the backdrop of the upcoming panchayat elections, which may be advanced due to the national census scheduled for February 2027. According to sources, the elections are likely to be held two to three months earlier than expected to avoid overlapping with census operations.