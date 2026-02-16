EKAMRA project to be completed by March 2027: Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR : The Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action (EKAMRA) project will have additional features including an interpretation centre, a grand statue of Lord Shiva and redevelopment of the Bindusagar lake as a heritage lake, informed Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday.

He said the project with these additional features will be completed by the end of 2026-27 financial year with enhanced budget. “The project cost was initially fixed at Rs 280 crore. However, it is likely to be increased in the state budget for 2026-27 to be presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on February 20,” Harichandan said.

He said the interpretation centre will be constructed at the far end of the existing parking area. The statue of Lord Shiva will also be installed there. “The Bindusagar lake will be transformed into a heritage lake with improved surroundings to boost tourism and cultural preservation. The state government has initiated all processes for completion of the project,” the minister added.

Harichandan said the previous agency which had been assigned with the work has declined to continue due to which a new agency has been roped in for execution of the project. “We hope to complete the Ekamra project along with the additional features by the end of the current financial year,” he said.

Apart from these additional features, the project will also include creation of pedestrian pathways, installation of modern lighting and enhanced parking facilities, Harichandan informed. The project includes connecting Bindusagar with five adjacent, smaller heritage tanks like Gada Pokhari and Ganga Jamuna to improve water quality and flow.

The EKAMRA plan was conceived by the previous BJD government in 2019. The ground-breaking ceremony for the project was held in June, 2023 by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik.