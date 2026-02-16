Mahadeepa lifted ahead of time at Lingaraj temple in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Even as Maha Shivaratri celebrations at the Lingaraj temple were briefly marred by scuffle among sevayat groups, police and public on Sunday morning, the Mahadeepa was lifted well ahead of time at around 8.40 pm against the set time of 10 pm.

On the day, the 11th century shrine witnessed a footfall of over one lakh devotees from as early as 5 am. Rituals of Lord Lingaraj too were completed before time.

However, a clash reportedly broke out between two sevayat groups in the morning over facilitating ‘Sahanamela’ darshan for devotees at the shrine. Some sevayats also reportedly had an argument with police during the regulated entry of pass-holders from the south gate, while tension also flared up over arrangements related to VIP darshan. The chaos allegedly delayed the temple rituals for a brief period.

Sources said, both the city DCP and the Khurda collector held discussions with the sevayats to ensure all rituals of the Lord and darshan proceeded smoothly. The Commissionerate Police later informed that ‘some minor argument’ had taken place among a few people on ‘trivial issues’. “It was not serious and resolved within a short time,” police said adding, the darshan remained smooth throughout.