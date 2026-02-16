Mahadeepa lifted ahead of time at Lingaraj temple in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Even as Maha Shivaratri celebrations at the Lingaraj temple were briefly marred by scuffle among sevayat groups, police and public on Sunday morning, the Mahadeepa was lifted well ahead of time at around 8.40 pm against the set time of 10 pm.
On the day, the 11th century shrine witnessed a footfall of over one lakh devotees from as early as 5 am. Rituals of Lord Lingaraj too were completed before time.
However, a clash reportedly broke out between two sevayat groups in the morning over facilitating ‘Sahanamela’ darshan for devotees at the shrine. Some sevayats also reportedly had an argument with police during the regulated entry of pass-holders from the south gate, while tension also flared up over arrangements related to VIP darshan. The chaos allegedly delayed the temple rituals for a brief period.
Sources said, both the city DCP and the Khurda collector held discussions with the sevayats to ensure all rituals of the Lord and darshan proceeded smoothly. The Commissionerate Police later informed that ‘some minor argument’ had taken place among a few people on ‘trivial issues’. “It was not serious and resolved within a short time,” police said adding, the darshan remained smooth throughout.
Khurda collector Amrit Ruturaj, who held talks with servitors in the afternoon, ruled out any delay in rituals of the Lord. “All rituals including Sahanamela were completed before time. In fact, the Sahanamela ritual was completed one hour before the scheduled time,” he said.
Sources said the temple rituals began early with the ‘Mangala Alati’ and ‘Abakash’ for Lord Lingaraj between 3 and 3.30 am. Other ceremonies including Sahanamela, ‘Chhamu Pariskar’, ‘Mahasnana Besa’ and the evening rituals also concluded before time facilitating Mahadeepa lifting ahead of time.
CM Mohan Charan Majhi reached the temple in the evening and offered his prayers to Lord Lingaraj. He thanked the sevayats and officials concerned for ensuring smooth conduct of the rituals and completing them before time.
A total 41 platoons of police force were deployed to maintain law and order around the shrine. Vehicular movement was regulated at key points, while elaborate managements were put in place for crowd management.