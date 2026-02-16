More bodies go missing from burial ground in Bhadrak district, probe ordered

BHADRAK: Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout on Sunday directed the Bhandaripokhari police to investigate into the allegations of bodies being stolen from a burial ground in Maninathpur village.

At least five bodies were reportedly exhumed and stolen from the burial ground at Maninathpur under Bhandaripokhari police limits, located on the banks of Baitarani river, on Thursday night. Bhandaripokhari IIC Rajalakshmi Nayak said a complaint was filed by villagers on Sunday in connection with the theft of the bodies.

The stolen bodies belonged to villagers who had died within the last two months. Villagers suspect that the bodies may have been stolen for occult practices, scientific experiments, or medical education. They also suspect that local individuals maybe involved in providing information about recent burials to facilitate the thefts.

Residents have demanded strict action to stop such incidents, alleging that earlier complaints did not receive adequate police attention. Solampur sarpanch Paramananda Nayak said this is not the first such incident in the area. Grave thefts were first reported in 2016 when villagers found that the body of a child, who had drowned in a river sand pit and was buried two months earlier, had been exhumed.