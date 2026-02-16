Odisha acheives 89 per cent reduction in new leprosy cases

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the ambitious target of ‘zero transmission, zero leprosy’ by 2027, Odisha has achieved 89 per cent reduction in new cases, paving the way for eradication of the disease in next two years.

The Health and Family Welfare department sources said at least 15 districts have brought the leprosy cases below the elimination threshold of one per 10,000 population and grade-2 disability rate stood at less than two per cent in 18 districts.

The state reported 7,349 new cases in 2024-25, detecting more than 500 cases a month, which make it one of the few endemic states with prevalence greater than one. Most of the new cases are from 15 districts of the state that have a prevalence rate of around 1.34. As per the WHO criterion, leprosy is considered eliminated where the prevalence is less than one.

The number of grade-2 disability cases has significantly dropped from 1,258 in 1999-2000 to 106 in 2024-25, posting a 92 per cent decline. Similarly, the cases of children among the newly detected cases have also come down by 97 per cent, from 11,353 in 1999-2000 to 395 in 2024-25.

The prevalence rate of leprosy in the state was 121.4 per 10,000 population during 1982-83 and it had dropped to 0.65 during 2006-07 due to successful implementation of National Leprosy Eradication Programme. The prevalence rate again shot up in the following years due to lack of sustained efforts.

Additional director (leprosy) Dr Laxman Kumar Karmi said the state is on the right path to achieve the renewed target of leprosy eradication by 2027. “With successful implementation of multi-drug therapy programme, the prevalence rate as well as annual new case detection rate of leprosy has substantially declined,” he said.

Health secretary Aswathy S said after declaring leprosy a reportable disease in the state in December 2023, the state government is focusing on detection of new cases. “The sooner leprosy is detected, the sooner it can be eradicated. The number of leprosy patients in 15 districts of the state is very low. Leprosy can be eradicated through community awareness,” she said.

