Odisha State Open University, Jamia Millia Islamia join hands for BEd learning support centre

SAMBALPUR: Jamia Millia Islamia on Saturday approved the opening of a BEd and MA (Education) Learning Support Centre (LSC) at Odisha State Open University (OSOU) in Sambalpur.

The move is expected to expand access to quality teacher education across the state. With an intent to support aspiring BEd candidates and strengthen academic infrastructure, OSOU had approached Jamia Millia Islamia seeking academic collaboration.

Following the approval of the Learning Support Centre, students in Odisha will now be able to pursue BEd and MA (Education) programmes under the academic guidance of a reputed Central University.

The initiative assumes added signifi- cance as OSOU awaits independent approval to offer BEd programmes on its own. Until then, the collaboration will serve as an academic handholding mechanism, ensuring that teacher aspirants receive access to a structured curriculum, expert mentorship, and institutional support.

Dean of Centre for Distance and Online Learning, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, M Moshahid Ahamed Rizvi, OSOU vice-chancellor Shyam Sundar Pattnaik, registrar Chittaranjan Sahu, and director of School, OSOU Altaf Khan were present.