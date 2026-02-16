Operation Cyber Kavach: Odisha police trace 73 mule bank accounts, 6 persons held

BHUBANESWAR : As part of its ongoing special drive ‘Operation Cyber Kavach’, Odisha Police traced 73 mule bank accounts, registered three cases and arrested six miscreants from various parts of the state on Sunday.

In a statement, the state police headquarters said the mule bank accounts were being examined to ascertain the financial transactions. On the day, Boudh police traced 45 mule bank accounts and served notices to 45 people. While Malkangiri police traced 20 such accounts, Sundargarh police found two. Sundargarh police arrested six persons in this connection.

Cuttack police traced six mule bank accounts and served notices to six persons. Boudh, Malkangiri and Cuttack city police registered one case each.

Dedicated district cyber teams conducted verification of the mule bank accounts under the supervision of respective SPs and DCPs. Operation Cyber Kavach was launched to dismantle mule banking networks.