Orissa HC slams govt for lack of food safety infrastructure in state

CUTTACK: Expressing serious concern over lack of adequate food safety infrastructure in the state, the Orissa High Court has directed the government to take urgent steps to establish well-equipped food testing laboratories with required manpower in every district.

A single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi has also directed the secretaries of Health and Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare departments to remain personally present through virtual mode on February 24 to explain the prevailing situation and the reasons for the infrastructural deficiencies.

The court issued the directions while hearing a petition seeking quashing of criminal proceedings in an alleged food safety rules violation case pending before the SDJM, Phulbani. Pursuant to the court’s earlier order on February 2, the director of the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Odisha, the chief food analyst and food safety officer, Bhubaneswar, appeared through virtual mode.

After hearing counsel for the petitioners, the state authorities and the officials present, Justice Panigrahi made significant observations on the state’s food testing capacity. “Upon hearing learned counsel for the parties and upon careful perusal of the materials on record, this court is constrained to note, with deep concern, that there exists only a single Food Testing Laboratory in the entire state, headed by one chief food analyst and assisted by a limited number of analytical chemists. The said solitary laboratory is presently catering to the needs of nearly 4.70 crore population of the state,” Justice Panigrahi noted.