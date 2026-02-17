Caste row resolved, kids back at anganwadi centre in odisha

KENDRAPARA: After a hiatus of nearly three months, children of Nuagaon village returned to the local anganwadi centre on Monday after the district administration resolved the dispute over appointment of a dalit cook in the facility.
Villagers of Nuagaon under Ghadiamala panchayat in Rajnagar block had stopped sending their children and women to the anganwadi centre since November after appointment of Sarmista Sethi (23) as the cook-cum-helper in the facility.
Taking to X on Monday, Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda said, “Delighted at children having a nutritious meal today at the Nuagaon Anganwadi which I had reviewed yesterday and had a wonderful lunch along with local leaders and villagers. It was heartening to see the community coming together to ensure great beginnings for their children.”
Panda along with members of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights visited Nuagaon village on Sunday and interacted with the locals. To show their solidarity with the dalit cook, the MP and others ate the food served by Sethi at the anganwadi centre.
Sethi said 16 children in the 3-6 age group arrived at the anganwadi centre on Monday. “I along with anganwadi worker Lizarani Pandav first served them raggi laddoos. Subsequently, we served them rice and dalma.
The children also played with toys during their stay at the centre for three hours.” She hoped that the dispute over her caste will not crop its ugly head again in the riverside village.
On the day, chief development project officer (CDPO) of Rajnagar Dipali Mishra visited the anganwadi centre. The CDPO said the villagers were upset over the dalit cook’s appointment at the anganwadi centre. “After holding discussion with them, we managed to resolve the issue and convinced the villagers to send their kids to the centre,” she added.
Sethi was appointed as a cook in the anganwadi centre on November 24 last year. Following her appointment, the village committee had decided not to send any children or women to the centre in protest.