Caste row resolved, kids back at anganwadi centre in odisha

KENDRAPARA: After a hiatus of nearly three months, children of Nuagaon village returned to the local anganwadi centre on Monday after the district administration resolved the dispute over appointment of a dalit cook in the facility.

Villagers of Nuagaon under Ghadiamala panchayat in Rajnagar block had stopped sending their children and women to the anganwadi centre since November after appointment of Sarmista Sethi (23) as the cook-cum-helper in the facility.

Taking to X on Monday, Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda said, “Delighted at children having a nutritious meal today at the Nuagaon Anganwadi which I had reviewed yesterday and had a wonderful lunch along with local leaders and villagers. It was heartening to see the community coming together to ensure great beginnings for their children.”

Panda along with members of the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights visited Nuagaon village on Sunday and interacted with the locals. To show their solidarity with the dalit cook, the MP and others ate the food served by Sethi at the anganwadi centre.

Sethi said 16 children in the 3-6 age group arrived at the anganwadi centre on Monday. “I along with anganwadi worker Lizarani Pandav first served them raggi laddoos. Subsequently, we served them rice and dalma.