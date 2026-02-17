KIIT honours four global leaders at 22nd University Foundation Day celebration

BHUBANESWAR: The 22nd University Foundation Day of KIIT was celebrated here with a special lecture and presentation of KIIT Lifetime Achievement Award to four distinguished personalities on Monday.

Founder and chairman of Columbia Hospitality (USA) John Oppenheimer; chief incumbent of the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple, Colombo, Kirinde Assaji Nayaka Thero; director of The Printers (Mysore) Pvt Ltd and director on the Board of Press Trust of India KN Shanth Kumar; and master of Tibetan Buddhism and spiritual director of the Ripa International Center, Switzerland, Gyetrul Jigme Rinpoche were felicitated with KIIT Lifetime Achievement Award for their outstanding contribution in their respective fields.

Addressing the Foundation Day event, Oppenheimer said he was deeply moved after his visit to the KII University campus. “The campus is beyond our imagination,” he said.

He called upon students to create a lasting impact. “Don’t underestimate the contributions you are making to this society. You have an opportunity to contribute to your communities, family, country and to the world in a very significant way. You should follow your heart as it keeps you connected to your purpose and makes decisions easier. If you follow your heart, decisions get so much easier,” he said.

Media veteran KN Shanth Kumar said, “KIIT is more than a story of institutions; it is a story of vision.”