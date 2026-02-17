Malkangiri administration files FIR against NHAI officials for negligence after fatal accident on NH-326

MALKANGIRI : A fatal road accident on NH-326 has prompted the Malkangiri administration to direct police to register an FIR against senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials and contractors for alleged criminal negligence of road condition.

In a letter on Sunday, the Malkangiri sub-collector and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) directed the IIC of Mathili police station to register a case against the Malkangiri NH sub-division, assistant executive engineer, Jeypore NH executive engineer and division head (NH) besides the NHAI contractors concerned for failure to maintain the NH-326.

The directive follows a report submitted by the Mathili tehsildar regarding an accident that took place on the NH stretch between Udulibeda village and Baluguda on February 14. The mishap involved collision between a 10-wheeler tipper truck and a motorcycle, leading to the death of Keshab Gouda (24) of Godusahi village. Another youth, Rajendra Madapalia (17), sustained injuries in the accident.

The administration noted that road accidents on NH-326 stretch between Govindapalli and Motu have been rising due to poor maintenance, including potholes, blind spots and lack of proper signage. These hazardous conditions, officials said, have made safe navigation difficult and resulted in loss of life, injuries and damage to property.

Despite repeated instructions issued during district-level coordination and road safety meetings, NH authorities allegedly failed to take corrective measures. The SDM termed the continued inaction as ‘criminal negligence’ and an ‘intentional omission of duty’, posing a serious threat to public safety.