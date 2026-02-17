Odisha police urges naxals to surrender via radio broadcasts

BHUBANESWAR: As the March 31 deadline to eliminate Naxalism draws near, Odisha Police is making a final push to draw out underground operatives and persuade them to lay down arms. And it’s doing it the traditional way by sending out messages on All India Radio.
Amid a massive crackdown against Left-wing extremism (LWE), Maoists’ overground presence has dropped. Just about 40 red ultras are currently in hiding and state police has started to run appeals for surrender through radio. Since most of the operatives are from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and may not be able to receive Odisha government’s message to surrender, the police have reverted to the trusted old radio.
As part of the drill, every day at least six messages are broadcast in three languages - Odia, Hindi and Koya. The appeals are aired in the morning, afternoon and evening. To make it more convincing, the messages of surrendered Naxals like former state committee member of CPI (Maoist) Niranjan Rout alias Nikhil are being broadcast on Akashvani.
In the messages broadcast during news hours, Nikhil can be heard addressing the red ultras and appealing them to surrender: “Dear comrades, I, Ankita and 13 others surrendered before Odisha Police. Our advice is to lay down the arms without any further delay and join the mainstream.”
Nikhil, his wife Ankita (alias Rashmita Lenka) had surrendered along with 13 others before Rayagada police on February 6.
In the message, Nikhil also shares a mobile phone number (9437643839) and asks the Maoists to contact the number after which arrangements would be made to facilitate their return to the mainstream.
Police are also broadcasting the message of Neetu, a former senior special zonal committee (SZC) level woman Maoist leader who had surrendered in Jagdalpur in January 2026. Since she is from Chhattisgarh, police hope her appeals would find takers from her state mates.
“Besides messages on radio, appeals to surrender are also being made through posters put up in the remote pockets where Naxal presence still persists.
The phone numbers of surrendered Naxals are being mentioned on the posters to make sure the Maoists are not reluctant to establish contact,” said ADG Anti-Naxal Operation Sanjeeb Panda. Apart from appealing the members of banned CPI (Maoist) to surrender, Odisha Police and other security forces have intensified operations in the bordering areas of Kandhamal, Rayagada and Kalahandi districts along with Gandhamardan Hill in Balangir, said police sources.