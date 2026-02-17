Odisha police urges naxals to surrender via radio broadcasts

BHUBANESWAR: As the March 31 deadline to eliminate Naxalism draws near, Odisha Police is making a final push to draw out underground operatives and persuade them to lay down arms. And it’s doing it the traditional way by sending out messages on All India Radio.

Amid a massive crackdown against Left-wing extremism (LWE), Maoists’ overground presence has dropped. Just about 40 red ultras are currently in hiding and state police has started to run appeals for surrender through radio. Since most of the operatives are from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and may not be able to receive Odisha government’s message to surrender, the police have reverted to the trusted old radio.

As part of the drill, every day at least six messages are broadcast in three languages - Odia, Hindi and Koya. The appeals are aired in the morning, afternoon and evening. To make it more convincing, the messages of surrendered Naxals like former state committee member of CPI (Maoist) Niranjan Rout alias Nikhil are being broadcast on Akashvani.

In the messages broadcast during news hours, Nikhil can be heard addressing the red ultras and appealing them to surrender: “Dear comrades, I, Ankita and 13 others surrendered before Odisha Police. Our advice is to lay down the arms without any further delay and join the mainstream.”

Nikhil, his wife Ankita (alias Rashmita Lenka) had surrendered along with 13 others before Rayagada police on February 6.