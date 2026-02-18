Baliguda DFO gets forest department show cause over jumbo carcass chopping

BHUBANESWAR: Weeks after the carcass of a dead elephant in Kandhamal district’s Belghar was chopped and buried in neighbouring Kalahandi, the Forest and Environment department has slapped a show cause notice on Ghanashyam Mahanta, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Baliguda, for serious lapses in investigation of the sensational incident.

Mahanta has been asked to explain within 15 days why he should not face disciplinary action.

The elephant was found dead in Jhiripani section of Belghar range under Baliguda forest division on January 5 but almost two weeks later, it emerged that the carcass has been chopped into 32 pieces, shifted twice and buried to destroy evidence.

The show cause notice issued by principal secretary to Forest and Environment department Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma pointed at glaring negligence and lapses in probe of the death of a schedule-1 animal.

The letter revealed that Mahanta’s memo on January 22 informed about detection of the elephant carcass by three squad members and deputy range officer Binaya Bishi shifting it first to Kadapana nursery near Belghar and then to Kantesir village under Kesinga range of Kalahandi (north) division.

“It is surprising to note that being the DFO, you could get the information of the incidence only after a lapse of 9 days that too from media personnel,” the letter stated.

As the head of the forest division, Mahanta was required to visit the area immediately but he sent assistant conservator of forest Suryakanta Behera for enquiry. This, the letter said, spoke of the DFO’s negligence and dereliction of statutory duty.