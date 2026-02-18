ECoR installs advanced safety systems in Tunnel-7 of Khurda Road-Balangir line

BHUBANESWAR: After achieving the breakthrough of Tunnel-7 of the Khurda Road-Balangir line, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has equipped it with advanced safety infrastructure in accordance with prescribed railway standards.

The 1,975-metre-long tunnel, located between Purunakatak and Charichhak in Boudh district, has been fitted with systems related to structural stability, fire safety, ventilation, electrical supply and emergency response to support passenger safety and train operations, ECoR sources said.

Special emphasis was laid on structural stability, fire safety preparedness, ventilation efficiency, electrical reliability and emergency response mechanisms to ensure passenger safety and smooth train operations. The tunnel has been provided with advanced mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems installed as per approved designs and technical specifications. These systems are undergoing testing and commissioning, the sources added.

According to ECoR, the key features include high-capacity ventilation, fire-fighting arrangements, lighting and automatic emergency lighting, public address, CCTV surveillance, SOS emergency calling and a linear heat detection system.

The ventilation system is equipped with jet fans to maintain air quality and manage smoke movement during emergencies. Fire-fighting arrangements include hydrant lines, hose reels and fire extinguishers placed at designated points. The lighting system is supported by power backup and illuminated exit and directional signage.