Farmers warn of protest over black marketing of fertilisers in Odisha

BARGARH : Even as paddy procurement issues continue to trouble farmers, fresh allegations of fertiliser black marketing have surfaced in Bargarh district, adding to the distress of cultivators during the ongoing rabi season.

With thousands of quintals of paddy reportedly lying unsold at various mandis across the district, farmers claimed that delays in procurement have already affected timely agricultural operations. Amid the current situation, they now allege exploitation in purchase of fertilisers which are essential for rabi crops.

On Tuesday, hundreds of farmers from different primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) under Sohela and Bhatli blocks gathered at the office of the chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) and submitted a written complaint alleging black marketing of fertilisers in the open market.

According to the complaint, licensed wholesalers and retailers are selling urea at prices exceeding `500 per bag and DAP at more than `1,800 per bag, far above the government-fixed rates of `266.50 for urea and `1,350 for DAP. Farmers alleged that adequate fertiliser stocks are unavailable at PACS outlets, forcing them to purchase at inflated prices from private dealers.

The farmers demanded immediate raids on traders involved in overpricing and distribution of seized stocks among genuine cultivators.

General secretary of Jay Kisan Andolan Hara Bania said, “Farmers are already struggling with delayed paddy procurement. Now they are being forced to buy fertilisers at double the prescribed rates. If adequate quantities of fertilisers are not made available to all farmers at government-fixed prices within next two to three days, we will be forced to launch a road blockade agitation.”

District agriculture officials, however, maintained that sufficient stocks of fertilisers are available in the district. They said 60 per cent of the supply is routed through PACS and 40 per cent through private traders.