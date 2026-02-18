Minister Vaishnaw praises Odisha’s growth in AI, semicon technology

BHUBANESWAR: Union Electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday praised Odisha’s growing capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor technology after visiting the state pavilion at the ‘India-AI Impact Summit 2026’ in New Delhi.

Describing Odisha as an emerging hub for IT and advanced electronics, Vaishnaw commended the state’s AI-driven initiatives and said they have the potential to significantly improve agriculture, healthcare, education and urban service delivery. He also thanked Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for the state’s efforts in promoting innovation and technology adoption.

The union minister noted that Odisha is steadily positioning itself as an IT and semiconductor hub, with institutions such as IIT Bhubaneswar playing a key role in strengthening semiconductor research and ecosystem development with the establishment of NaMo semiconductor laboratory.

In a social media post, Majhi said the recognition from the Union minister reflects Odisha’s rapid progress in information technology and electronics. He added that the state is committed to using AI and modern technologies to make government services more accessible, transparent and effective for citizens. Majhi also described the summit as a platform showcasing India’s technological potential and reaffirmed Odisha’s commitment to harnessing AI responsibly and inclusively to drive growth and build a “Viksit Odisha”.

In a separate message, the chief minister said, “India AI Impact Summit 2026 marked a powerful convergence of ideas, innovation and intent, showcasing the extraordinary potential of Indian talent in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence for global good.”

“Grateful to the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and the continued guidance of Hon’ble Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji for driving India’s transformative journey in emerging technologies and responsible AI adoption,” he added.