Three killed after bike crashes into stationary tanker in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Three persons including a minor were killed in a motorcycle crash near Tikiri in Rayagada district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Narendra Jhodia (25), Tunu Jhodia (23) and a 14-year-old boy, all from Mahatput Khurigaon village under Tikiri police limits in Kashipur block.

Sources said the trio left their village on a motorcycle late in the night on Monday to visit a sick relative in Gorakhpur. On way, they rammed their two-wheeler into a tanker parked along the road at Masuripadar chowk. The three suffered critical injuries in the crash.

On being informed, Tikiri police reached the spot and rushed the trio to a hospital at Ushapada where the minor boy succumbed to his injuries. The other two youths were referred to Rayagada district headquarters hospital (DHH) after their condition worsened. However, they too died on way to the DHH.

After the news of the mishap spread, locals staged road blockade at Masuripadar chowk on Tuesday demanding compensation for the bereaved families. They alleged that the tanker was parked illegally at the chowk, resulting in the fatal accident.

Later in the day, officials of the local administration reached the protest site and held discussion with the agitators. The road blockade was lifted in the evening. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and further probe is underway.