47-year-old labour contractor found hanging behind rice mill in Jajpur

JAJPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a labour contractor whose body was found hanging from a banyan tree behind a private rice mill in Dhanapur village under Korei police limits here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as 47-year-old man Sridhar Barik, a resident of Dhanpur.

Sources said Sridhar reportedly worked as a labour contractor at Ashirbad Agro Production Pvt ltd, a rice mill located in Dhanapur for the past couple of years. He used to supply labourers to the rice mill on contract.

Like every day, Barik came to the mill on Tuesday but did not return home till late in the night. Worried family members tried to contact him but calls to his mobile phone went unanswered. Subsequently, a search was launched but Sridhar could not be traced. On Wednesday morning, some locals spotted his body hanging from the tree behind the rice mill and informed the villagers.