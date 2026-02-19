All revenue villages now electrified, survey on to find those sans power: Odisha Energy Min KV Singh

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday informed the Assembly that all revenue villages in the state have been electrified, while a fresh survey is underway to identify households still without power connections.

Replying to several queries about unelectrified villages in the state, Deputy Chief Minister and Energy minister KV Singh Deo said electricity has reached every revenue village, marking a key milestone in rural infrastructure coverage. However, he acknowledged that certain individual households remain unconnected and said power distribution companies (DISCOMs) have been tasked with conducting a detailed field survey to assess the exact number.

The minister informed the House that 35,741 households have been provided electricity connections since 2024. The highest number of 3,636 new connections has been recorded in Mayurbhanj district, reflecting targeted efforts in tribal and remote areas.

Despite the overall progress, gaps remain in specific pockets. In three blocks under the Bangiriposi Assembly constituency in Mayurbhanj, 1,059 households are yet to receive electricity, Singh Deo said adding, steps were being taken to expedite coverage in these areas.

Responding to queries from BJP MLAs Padma Lochan Panda and Tankadhar Tripathy, Singh Deo said, as per reports from Tata Power distribution companies, 11,701 households under TPWODL, 9,954 households under TPNODL, 7,769 houses under TPSODL and 6,317 houses in TPCODL area of operation were electrified.