Feast turns fatal: 32-year-old shot dead by friend after liquor-fuelled quarrel in Nuapada

CUTTACK: A fun afternoon meal turned fatal for a 32-year-old youth who was shot dead allegedly by one of his friends during a feast in Nuapada Press Colony area under Madhupatana Police Station limits here on Wednesday.

The victim, Soumya Ranjan Jena, was hit between the chest and the stomach. He was initially taken to a private hospital by two of his friends before being referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said, Soumya along with three of his friends had assembled at an abandoned government quarter at Nuapada Press Colony for a feast when the incident took place at about 3.30 pm.

Preliminary investigation said, the four friends consumed liquor and were having a meal. However, a quarrel broke out over some issue and soon escalated into a heated argument. One of the three friends took out a pistol and fired at Soumya before fleeing the area.

DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo rushed to the spot and began investigation. While the circumstances leading to the fight and the subsequent firing remain unclear, police are examining all possible angles, including personal rivalry and choice of location for the feast, among other things.

“The two friends who were present at the crime scene have been detained and are being interrogated. We are looking at the cause behind the fight. The case will be solved soon,” said Dnyandeo.

Friends of Soumya described him as a talented cricketer and said he had no known enmity with anyone. The incident has left residents in a state of shock.