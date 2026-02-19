Four held with stolen cash, gold & silver worth Rs 54 lakh in Nuapada

NUAPADA: Nuapada police on Wednesday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in a high-value house theft case and recovered stolen cash, gold and silver worth over Rs 54 lakh from them.

The four accused were arrested on basis of a complaint lodged by one Prabin Agrawal of Khariar. As per the complaint, Prabin and his family members had gone to a temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on the intervening night of February 15 and 16. Taking advantage of their absence, unidentified miscreants broke into his house and decamped with cash, gold ornaments and silver articles.

Acting on the complaint, three special police teams were formed. Within 48 hours, police identified and apprehended the four accused from Anchlapur village in Khariar. Police recovered Rs 37,40,120 in cash, silver articles worth around Rs 10 lakh, gold ornaments weighing approximately 50 gram valued at about Rs 7 lakh, along with four mobile phones and two motorcycles allegedly used in the crime.

“All four accused were produced in court. We are verifying their criminal antecedents and examining if they are involved in similar offences in the past,” said Nuapada SP Amritpal Singh.