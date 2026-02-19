Odisha chief secretary directs dept secretaries to implement govt’s action plan

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Anu Garg on Wednesday asked all department secretaries to implement the state government’s two-year action plan to achieve the goals of Viksit Odisha 2036 and 2047 in a timely manner.

Chairing the all-secretaries meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, Garg stressed focus on execution of the 15-point action plan of CM Mohan Charan Majhi. “Besides, the ‘36 for 36’ programme enunciated by the government should be implemented for completion of different projects and schemes,” she said.

Garg also emphasised on filling up the vacancies in different departments which is a key component of the government’s action plan. She reiterated the government’s target to make 65,000 appointments by June.

“Around 39,500 appointments have so far been made by the government,” Garg said adding, the government has set a target to fill 34,641 posts in different departments during the next three months. The chief secretary said the OPSC, OSSC and OSSSC have been urged to initiate necessary steps in this regard.