Odisha economy set to touch Rs 10 lakh crore, outgrows national average: Economic Survey

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s economy is on course to reach the ₹10 lakh crore mark, with its Gross State Domestic Product estimated at ₹9.9 lakh crore in 2025–26, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 9.5 per cent, according to the latest Economic Survey tabled in the State Assembly.

The Economic Survey, presented in the Odisha Assembly on Thursday, said the State’s real economic growth is projected at 7.9 per cent in 2025–26, higher than its own growth of 7.2 per cent in 2024–25 and above the national average of 7.4 per cent, indicating broad-based expansion across sectors.

Per capita income in Odisha rose by 9.2 per cent to ₹1,86,761 in 2025–26, significantly faster than the national increase of 6.9 per cent. The survey noted that this trend is helping the State steadily narrow the income gap with the national average and reflects improving living standards.

Industry continued to be a key growth driver, accounting for 41.3 per cent of Gross State Value Added and contributing around ₹3.6 lakh crore.

The sector registered a growth of 6.4 per cent, with manufacturing expected to expand by 8.3 per cent, above the national average.

During 2025, the State approved 244 projects involving investments of ₹5.66 lakh crore with the potential to generate 3.35 lakh jobs.