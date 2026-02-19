Odisha HSC exams starts today, students to get 15 mins grace period for entry

CUTTACK: With the annual High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examinations beginning simultaneously from Thursday, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has announced that students writing the tests will be allowed an additional 15 minutes time to enter the examination centres in case of emergencies.

While the exams will begin at 9 am, the entry time has been extended up to 9.30 am from the earlier deadline of 9.15 am. The exams are slated to continue till March 2.

BSE president Srikant Tarai said the examinees will be allowed a 15-minute grace period for entry in case they face delay in reaching the exam centre due to some problem or emergencies. “However, no additional time will be allowed to the students to write the exam which is scheduled to be held in a single sitting from 9 am to 11.30 am,” he clarified.

Tarai, however, informed that differently-abled students will be given an additional 50 minutes to complete their papers. “The examination centres will provide scribes for these students and they can also bring a scribe of their choice, provided they are from a lower class than Class X,” he said. Sources in the Board said a total of 5,61,997 students have filled up forms for appearing the examination at 3,082 examination centres across the state. While the Board has made special arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations, strict measures have been put in place to curb cheating and adoption of any unfair means during the examination.