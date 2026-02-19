Odisha positions itself as AI hub at Impact Summit

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday unveiled an implementation-driven plan to position it as a leading AI hub at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Addressing the media at the Odisha pavilion, additional chief secretary, Electronics and IT, Vishal Dev said the state is focusing on execution rather than announcements. “We are institutionalising AI through clear governance, dedicated budgets and execution frameworks. Odisha is moving from being a technology adopter to a technology creator, ready to partner with industry, startups and global players to scale responsibly,” he said.

Quoting Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Dev said Odisha is following a model where it does not merely adopt technology but becomes a harbinger of tech for others to follow. “Artificial intelligence gives us an opportunity to set new benchmarks in governance and public service delivery,” he said.

The state’s AI strategy centres on five priority sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, disaster management and governance and the focus is on using AI tools directly in public service delivery, especially in rural and tribal areas, Dev said.

Among the key initiatives are AI-based clinical support tools in rural healthcare centres, voice-enabled grievance systems in Odia, AI-powered farm advisories and flood prediction models for urban planning.