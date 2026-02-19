Odisha State Open University signs pact with OUAT to boost AI-enabled agri-education, innovation

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha State Open University (OSOU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) during a two-day workshop on ‘Artificial Intelligence Applications for Transforming Agri-food System’, which concluded on Wednesday.

The collaboration aims to promote AI-enabled agri-education, digital content development, research partnerships and technology-driven extension services for farmers, agri-entrepreneurs and rural youths. A key focus of the agreement is integrating farmers into formal education frameworks to improve inclusivity and enhance the gross enrolment ratio (GER).

Under the partnership, OUAT’s academic resources will be integrated with OSOU’s learning management system and mobile platforms to facilitate accessible ‘learning from home’, particularly benefiting learners in remote and underserved regions. The MoU also emphasises AI-driven skill development initiatives to strengthen both knowledge-based and hands-on competencies, improving employability and self-employment prospects. The agreement further provides opportunities for OUAT students to pursue dual degrees through OSOU, promotes smart farming technologies such as drones and robotics, and envisages AI-supported disaster knowledge systems. It also proposes a digital marketing ecosystem to enhance market access for farm and local products, marking a significant step towards sustainable agricultural innovation in Odisha.

Among others, OSOU vice-chancellor Shyam Sundar Pattanaik, OUAT vice-chancellor Pravat Kumar Roul and senior officials from both the universities attended.