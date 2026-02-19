Odisha to upgrade 22 ITIs into CoEs, signs pact with Tata Technologies

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday signed a pact with Tata Technologies to upgrade 22 ITIs into centres of excellence (CoEs) at an investment of Rs 779 crore.

The MoU was signed by the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department at the World Skill Centre here.

Industries and SDTE minister Sampad Chandra Swain said as per the MoU, the government will bear 14 per cent of the project cost, while Tata Technologies will contribute approximately 86 per cent.

The upgraded ITIs will be equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories and industry-grade equipment, bringing training infrastructure at par with modern industrial standards.

The COEs will focus on high-growth and emerging sectors such as automobile including electric vehicles, design and verification tools, 3D printing and additive manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and advanced manufacturing, advanced CNC and VMC machining, advanced plumbing technology and process control and automation technology. Tata Technologies will also extend comprehensive handholding support for five years. SDTE secretary Bhupendra Singh Poonia said a collaboration was also made with UNICEF to leverage the YouthHub platform to facilitate placement of over 2,000 girls through digital skilling and an outcome-based funding model.

Similarly, a pact was inked between the World Skill Center and Kawasaki Robotics India Pvt Ltd to strengthen capacity in robotics, automation and Industry 4.0 technologies.