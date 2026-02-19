Odisha woman jumps off bridge into Mahanadi, dies

SAMBALPUR: A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping into Mahanadi river from the Burla bridge here on Wednesday.

The deceased is Anju Kumbhar (28) of Mahatab Nagar in Burla area. She reportedly took the extreme step over a domestic dispute. Eyewitnesses claimed she did not respond to repeated appeals from bystanders who tried to dissuade her from jumping off the bridge.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, purportedly shows the woman standing on the bridge railing and speaking on her mobile phone shortly before jumping into the river. She was reportedly wearing a mask and sunglasses.

Later in the day, police recovered Anju’s body and sent it for postmortem. Burla IIC SK Baliarsingh said the exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be ascertained.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, help is available anytime for you or your friends. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas -14416 (24x7) or call, Tata Institute- 02225521111 (Mon-Sat 8 am-10 pm))