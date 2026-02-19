Odisha's Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan road to model Chandigarh plan

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ease mounting traffic pressure on one of the city’s busiest corridors, the Works Department has initiated a move to develop the Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan road on the lines of Chandigarh’s road planning model.

Informing about the initiative, minister for Works Prithiviraj Harichandan on Wednesday said he recently visited Chandigarh and studied its traffic management system, where arterial roads remain largely congestion-free due to their integration with a well-planned ring road network. Drawing from that model, the Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan stretch will be redesigned with a central high-capacity carriageway for through traffic and dedicated service roads on either side for local commuters.

The corridor, connecting the Jayadev Vihar square to the Nandankanan area, carries heavy daily traffic, including office commuters, institutional traffic and vehicles headed towards the northern outskirts of the city. Rapid urban expansion along the route, coupled with commercial growth and residential development, has led to frequent congestions, particularly during peak hours.