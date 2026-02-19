Plus II exam begins in Odisha, over 96K students appear on first day amid tight security

The exam is being conducted in 99 more upgraded higher secondary schools this year. Accordingly, the number of examination centres has been increased to around 1,350 against 1,268 centres in the previous year. The exam, scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm every day, is being conducted under strict security and CCTV surveillance across all centres.

“For the first time, all 211 hubs where exam-related materials have been kept, have been brought under AI-integrated camera surveillance to improve monitoring and avoid any kind of irregularity. These cameras will immediately notify the council officials in case there is any activity or movement in the rooms where the question papers are kept,” the CoE informed.

The Council has set a target to publish the results for all streams within 40 days of completion of the exam. As per the new guidelines notified by the CHSE, from this year onwards, Class XII students in higher secondary schools (HSSs) are required to clear their internal assessment and project examination papers compulsorily in order to qualify the AHSE exam.