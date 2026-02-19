Public hearing held for NALCO plant expansion

ANGUL: The public hearing for expansion of the NALCO smelter plant was held at Gopinathpur under Angul block on Wednesday.

A total of 31 people from three affected villages - Kangula, Kulad and Gopinathpur - presented their views, primarily demanding permanent employment against land acquisition, higher compensation, and effective pollution control.

Several people highlighted concerns over fluoride emissions, water and air pollution, and waste management. They urged the company to present a concrete action plan, noting that people living in the vicinity are already suffering due to pollution from the existing smelter.

NALCO general manager Narayan Rath said pollution levels are maintained within permissible limits. He assured that further steps would be taken to minimise fluoride emissions and control pollution as per prescribed standards.

The hearing was chaired by additional district magistrate Udaya Mahapatra and conducted by regional officer of pollution control board Ramesh Chandra Ekka.

NALCO requires 137.21 acre for the expansion of its smelter plant including 54.67 acre government and 82.5 acre private land.