Rajya Sabha poll dates out, Odisha BJP President Samal says Parl board to decide candidates

BHUBANESWAR: With the Election Commission (EC) announcing the Rajya Sabha poll schedule on Wednesday, political speculation gained momentum in Odisha.

Four vacant seats from Odisha are among 37 in 10 states that go to polls on March 16 as Mamata Mohanta, Sujeet Kumar (both BJP), Muzibullah Khan and Niranjan Bishi are scheduled to retire on April 2.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is March 5, while scrutiny will be held on March 6. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers will be March 9.

Currently, the BJP has 82 MLAs including the support of three independents, whereas the BJD has 50 members in the Assembly including two suspended legislators. Congress and CPM have 14 and 1 members in the House respectively.

Given its strength, BJP is guaranteed of two seats after which it will have 22 surplus votes. The BJD’s surplus after winning a seat is likely to be 20 votes. However, the choice of the two suspended MLAs Sanatan Mahakud and Arvind Mohapatra will be closely watched. The Congress and CPM have a combined strength of 15, which is inadequate for the victory of a candidate. This has led to intense speculation about the fourth seat.

After announcement of the poll schedule, state BJP president Manmohan Samal told mediapersons that the parliamentary board of the party will decide on the candidates to be fielded. The names of possible candidates will be decided at the state level, Samal said and added that the announcement will be made by the central party.