Two transit passes for same truck at mandi within five minutes

BARGARH: Glaring irregularities in paddy procurement have surfaced in Bargarh district after two transit passes were reportedly issued within a five-minute interval for the same truck at a mandi under Bijepur block.

While the incident took place in December, the discrepancy came to light after the transit receipts went viral on social media recently.

According to reports, at around 5 pm on December 27, a transit pass was issued at Kharamunda procurement centre under Bada Bausen primary agricultural cooperative society (PACS) in Bijepur block. As per the document, 185 packets (83.72 quintal) of paddy were transported from the mandi in a vehicle to Sitaram Pushp rice mill. The driver’s name was mentioned as Jayanta Sahu and his signature was also on the pass.

However, just five minutes later at 5.05 pm, another transit pass was reportedly issued at the same procurement centre with the same vehicle number but the driver’s name was changed to Sumanta Rana. The consignment details were also altered to 160 packets (65.31 quintal) of paddy transported to a different rice mill.

The glaring discrepancies with different drivers, rice mills and paddy quantity but the same vehicle within a five-minute window have triggered suspicion among farmers who claimed that such manipulation could not occur without the involvement or negligence of the officials concerned.