Two transit passes for same truck at mandi within five minutes

BARGARH: Glaring irregularities in paddy procurement have surfaced in Bargarh district after two transit passes were reportedly issued within a five-minute interval for the same truck at a mandi under Bijepur block.
While the incident took place in December, the discrepancy came to light after the transit receipts went viral on social media recently.
According to reports, at around 5 pm on December 27, a transit pass was issued at Kharamunda procurement centre under Bada Bausen primary agricultural cooperative society (PACS) in Bijepur block. As per the document, 185 packets (83.72 quintal) of paddy were transported from the mandi in a vehicle to Sitaram Pushp rice mill. The driver’s name was mentioned as Jayanta Sahu and his signature was also on the pass.
However, just five minutes later at 5.05 pm, another transit pass was reportedly issued at the same procurement centre with the same vehicle number but the driver’s name was changed to Sumanta Rana. The consignment details were also altered to 160 packets (65.31 quintal) of paddy transported to a different rice mill.
The glaring discrepancies with different drivers, rice mills and paddy quantity but the same vehicle within a five-minute window have triggered suspicion among farmers who claimed that such manipulation could not occur without the involvement or negligence of the officials concerned.
Contacted, deputy registrar of cooperative societies Jugal Das said, “We came to know about the incident recently and have formed a committee to inquire into the matter. The panel will submit a report in 2-3 days. Though it appears to be a wrong entry, the actual cause will be ascertained after inquiry.”
The kharif paddy procurement process began in the district on November 18 last year. Incidentally, Bargarh has long faced complaints of malpractice in procurement, from illegal deductions to alleged false entries in official records. The latest instance has brought the spotlight back on the functioning of procurement agencies and departmental staff with demands growing for a thorough inquiry to ensure transparency in the system.