16-year-old Laxmi writes HSC exams, her destiny with feet in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: Not letting disability stand in the way of her education, 16-year-old Laxmi Khemudu arrived at the PM SHRI Government Girls High school in Malkangiri’s Satiguda on Thursday and wrote the first paper of the High School Certificate (HSC) examination with her feet, showcasing extraordinary resilience and determination.

Born with a locomotor disability, both the hands of Laxmi are non-functional. Besides, she cannot walk or sit without support. Yet, driven by an unshakable desire to study, she has trained herself to hold a pen between her toes and write.

Her journey to the examination hall has been filled with hardship. A resident of Bandhiguda village under Sindhrimal panchayat in Malkangiri district, Laxmi hails from a poor family and depends entirely on her parents for daily activities. Her father works as a daily wage labourer while her mother is a homemaker.

Despite financial constraints, the parents never allowed her education to suffer. Every day, they arrange transport - be it an auto-rickshaw or a borrowed motorcycle - to take her to her school in Sindhrimal, nearly six km from their house.