39 persons arrested as AI cameras foil major poaching bid in Similipal

BHUBANESWAR: A major poaching attempt was successfully foiled inside the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district after AI-enabled surveillance cameras detected a group of armed intruders entering the sanctuary late on Wednesday night.

Swift real-time alerts received from AI-integrated cameras installed inside the reserve helped in the immediate mobilisation of forest personnel, leading to a 24-hour combing operation that ended with the surrender of at least 39 poachers, said Baripada Circle RCCF and STR Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni.

Gogineni said the armed group was tracked through an AI-based trail guard monitoring system installed in the forests of Similipal.

“Acting on real-time detection and intelligence inputs, staff from the Similipal South Division, along with personnel from three forest ranges and three armed units of the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF), launched a coordinated operation on Wednesday. After nearly 24 hours of intensive combing, the poachers surrendered voluntarily,” he said.