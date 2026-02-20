42-year-old killed after fight over seating space in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 42-year-old man was allegedly killed by a mentally ill person after a fight over seating space in Gatingia village under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Dakila Malik. Police have detained Japa Malik, the 45-year-old accused who is reported to be mentally unstable.

Sources said Dakila was sitting on the verandah of the village community hall along with others including the accused. An altercation broke out when Dakila reportedly asked Japa to slightly shift to the side.

Enraged, Japa left the spot and returned a few minutes later with an axe. Before anyone could react, he reportedly delivered multiple blows with the axe, leaving Dakila critically injured in a pool of blood.

Fellow villagers rushed Dakila to Baliguda sub-divisional hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. On being informed, police reached Gatingia village for investigation. Japa was detained for questioning.

Police said a case was registered in connection with the incident. The deceased’s body was handed over to his family after postmortem. Further investigation is underway.