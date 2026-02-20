Cyber fraud: Cops unearth over Rs 133 crore money trail in Odisha

SAMBALPUR/BARGARH/ROURKELA: In a major crackdown under ‘Operation Cyber Suraksha Kavach’, police have unearthed cyber fraud transactions worth over Rs 133 crore across Sambalpur, Bargarh and Rourkela.

In Sambalpur district, the cyber cell of the Crime Branch and police identified over 300 suspected mule bank accounts based on data analysis from the I4C portal (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre).

So far, 140 accounts have been verified by Sambalpur cyber police station, with transactions amounting to a staggering Rs 110.30 crore. Verification of the remaining accounts is underway.

Briefing mediapersons on Thursday, Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said 20 accused have been arrested while 32 others have been served notices. Transactions linked to these 52 accounts alone total around Rs 75.36 crore.

Similarly in Bargarh, police busted a major mule account racket in a single case involving fraud of around Rs 10 crore.

Since the drive began on February 13, nine additional cyber fraud cases involving over Rs 5.03 crore have also been detected.