Direct flights and passenger traffic see upward trend

BHUBANESWAR: The number of cities connected through direct flights from Odisha increased to 30 in 2024-25.
As per the Economic Survey, domestic flights in the state also witnessed a rise from 19,400 in 2021-2022 to 34,900 in the year. Passenger traffic too, rose by 31 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2021-2022 and 2024-2025.
Meanwhile, international connectivity which was non-existent before, now has direct flights to four international destinations from the state. The international flights have grown by 10 per cent in 2024-25 as compared to the previous year.
According to the survey, though passenger traffic is largely concentrated at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar, other airports too have witnessed a notable growth. The survey stated the air-cargo operations at BPIA commenced in January 2024, enabling direct exports of agricultural products such as fruits and vegetables. This reconnected Odisha with major global hubs, including Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok.
In 2024-2025, the airport managed 9,086 MT of cargo, reflecting a 7.9 pc increase in overall air-freight volume compared to the previous year. The state government launched the Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN) last year to make the state an aviation hub in eastern region. B-MAAN aims to improve the entire aviation ecosystem in the state including airport infrastructure, connectivity, manpower and skilling with a budget provision of Rs 4,182 crore over a period of five years (2025-2030).
The state government has also finalised a request for proposal (RFP) for establishing flying training organisations (FTOs) at state-owned airstrips to create new opportunities for aspiring pilots. Besides, an aviation security training institute (ASTI) will be set up to meet the growing demand of skilled security personnel in the state’s expanding aviation sector.
A maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility is being developed at BPIA in collaboration with Air Works India Engineering private limited to strengthen aircraft maintenance capacity, generate employment and reduce operational costs. An aero sports hub and a drone training and testing centre will also be set up at Rangeilunda in Ganjam to support innovation and promote adventure activities.