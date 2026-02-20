In-charge tehsildar of Odisha's Soro held for bribery

BALASORE: Vigilance officials on Thursday arrested the in-charge tehsildar of Soro for allegedly taking Rs 40,000 bribe from a person to release his stone-laden trucks on Thursday.

The accused in-charge tehsildar is 55-year-old Daitari Mallik, a native of Binjharpur in Jajpur district. Vigilance officials said Mallik had demanded the bribe from one Khan Qadri, a resident of Pathan Mohalla in Soro town, to release his stone-laden trucks which were seized by the administration earlier this month.

On Thursday afternoon, the in-charge tehsildar was reportedly taking Rs 40,000 bribe money through a person linked to the Soro truck association when he was nabbed by a four-member Vigilance team. Mallick’s associate Dayanidhi Jena, who is an employee of the local truck association, was also arrested.

Following the arrests, Vigilance officials conducted simultaneous raids on Mallik’s office, quarters and rented house at Chandrasekharpur in Bhubaneswar.