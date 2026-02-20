Man killed in hit-and-run, locals gherao police station in Odisha

JEYPORE: A person was killed and another suffered critical injuries in a suspected hit-and-run accident near the bypass road connecting Glocal hospital to Jagannath Sagar in Jeypore town of Koraput district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ghasiram Galori (48) of Patraput village under Jeypore Sadar police limits. The injured is Krish Kumar Nag (22) of Kusumi village under Kotpad police limits.

Police said the accident occurred at around 4 pm when the duo was travelling towards Jeypore on a motorcycle. An unidentified four-wheeler allegedly hit their bike from behind, causing the rider to lose control and fall onto the roadside. Galori suffered fatal head and chest injuries and died on the spot. Nag sustained grievous injuries and was rescued in an unconscious state.

A police patrol team shifted both to the district headquarters hospital where doctors declared Galori dead on arrival and admitted Nag for treatment.

When the news of the mishap spread, hundreds of locals gheraoed Jeypore police station, demanding immediate arrest of the driver of the unidentified four-wheeler and compensation for the bereaved family. The agitators refused to allow the postmortem examination and raised slogans, leading to tension on the police station premises till late evening.

Police officials later held discussions with the agitating villagers and assured them of appropriate action. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and trace the vehicle involved in the incident, said Jeypore SDPO Partha Kashyap.