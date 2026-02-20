Odisha govt to purchase paddy from all farmers: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday reiterated his government’s commitment to purchase all paddy from every registered farmer in the state.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly amidst walkout by Opposition BJD and Congress members, the chief minister announced that not a single annadata (farmer) will be deprived of paddy procurement. This has also been stated by the Governor in his address to the House on Tuesday, he said.

Responding to the allegations of large-scale mismanagement of paddy procurement across districts and the disruption of Assembly proceedings by the Opposition on the issue, Majhi said procurement of 90 per cent of the additional target fixed for districts like Bargarh, Nuapada, Sambalpur and Subarnapur have been completed. He asked the Opposition MLAs to visit the mandis and find out the facts for themselves. “I have all data, but I don’t want to embarrass them. The government is in action mode to give justice to the farmers,” he said.

The chief minister added, in the 2025-26 kharif season, more than 13.91 lakh farmers sold 59 lakh quintal paddy to the government. “This does not show administrative disinterest towards farmers, but points towards the government’s commitment which has strengthened the rural economy,” he said.

Majhi said infrastructure development has assumed pace and scale under his government. “