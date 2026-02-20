Odisha HC grants bail in bank heist, urges police training on arrest protocols

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has urged the principal secretary, state Home department and the DGP to personally ensure proper training of police officers on mandatory arrest procedures, while granting bail to three accused in a case of alleged robbery from a nationalised bank at Mandhatapur under Nayagarh Sadar police station limits on July 2, 2025.

A single judge bench of Justice Gourishankar Satapathy made the request on Tuesday after finding non-compliance with constitutional and statutory safeguards relating to communication on grounds of arrest of three accused persons. The court noted that the arrest memos merely mentioned that the accused were apprehended in the case, but the mandatory requirement of communicating the grounds of arrest in writing and in a language understood by the accused had not been complied with.

Justice Satapathy said, “It is very high time to prevent such violation of mandatory provisions in as much as the offender may take the benefit of the non-compliance of the aforesaid mandatory statutory requirements which is very much evident in this case and this court has come across so many cases about violations/infractions of the aforesaid provisions under Article 22(1)/Sec 47 of the BNSS (Sec 50 of CrPC) only enduring to the benefit of the offender to get out of the custody mainly on technical grounds.”