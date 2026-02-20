Odisha's debt to rise to Rs 1.34L crore in 2025-26

BHUBANESWAR: The debt burden on the state is expected to rise to Rs 1.34 lakh crore in 2025-26 as per revised estimates, which at 13.6 per cent of the GSDP is well within the limit prescribed by the Odisha FRBM Act.

According to the Odisha Economic Survey 2025-26 placed in the Assembly on Thursday, the total debt stock has increased from Rs 1.1 lakh crore in the previous financial year 2024-25. The debt incurred by the state government is well below the ceiling fixed by the Centre on Odisha. For FY 2025-26, the Centre has fixed the net borrowing ceiling at 3.5 per cent of the projected GSDP.

For Odisha, the limit has been set at Rs 37,137,97 crore. This ceiling covers all borrowing sources, such as market borrowings, institutional loans, national small saving fund loans, loan from the Centre and liabilities from public accounts like small savings and provident funds.

In a statement, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised the financial management of the state for which the debt stock could be limited to 13.6 per cent of the GSDP despite the rapid development of the state during the last 20 months. Odisha’s debt to GSDP ratio is the lowest among major states. Besides, the interest payment to revenue receipt (IPRR) ratio stands at 2.8 per cent, well within the prescribed 15 per cent threshold ensuring the state’s debt remains sustainable.

As per the 2025-26 Budget estimates, Odisha’s public debt stood at Rs 1,21,571 crore, consisting of internal debt amounting to Rs 94,095 crore and loans and advances from the Centre totalling Rs 27,476 crore.