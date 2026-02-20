Processed food share jumps, cereal falls by half in overall basket in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Despite being among the states that have maintained relatively low inflation in recent years, Odisha has posted robust growth in household consumption patterns over the past decade, reflecting improved income, living standards and structural changes in spending behaviour.

The latest Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) data tabled in the Assembly on Thursday as part of the Economic Survey 2025-26 revealed that monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) in the state increased from Rs 1,142 in 2011-12 to Rs 3,759 in 2023-24, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4 per cent (pc).

While rural MPCE rose from Rs 1,003 to Rs 3,357 during this period with a CAGR of 10.6 pc, urban MPCE increased from Rs 1,941 to Rs 5,825, recording a CAGR of 9.6 pc.

The growth rates in both rural and urban regions surpassed the corresponding national averages and indicated a stronger real consumption expansion in Odisha.

According to the report, the rising purchase power has been accompanied by a clear shift in the composition of expenditure. In 2011-12, food accounted for 57.2 pc of total consumption in rural areas and 45.4 pc in urban areas. The shares had declined to 48.5 pc and 40.7 pc, respectively, by 2023-24, while non-food expenditure rose to 51.5 pc and 59.3 pc, respectively.

The transformation in consumption pattern is more visible within the food basket. The share of cereals in food expenditure has nearly halved over the decade. In rural areas, cereal spending declined from 29.3 pc in 2011-12 to 15.4 pc in 2023-24, while it fell to 12.9 pc from 23 pc in urban areas.