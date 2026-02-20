SCB doctor booked for referring heart patient to private hospital

CUTTACK: A doctor at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) has been booked for allegedly diverting an elderly patient to a private hospital and duping lakhs of rupees by conducting a faulty stent surgery besides making casteist remarks when confronted.

As per the FIR lodged by one Anil Naik (39) against the doctor on Tuesday, he had taken his 65-year-old father Bijayananda to SCBMCH after the latter complained of chest pain on December 18 last year.

However, after checkup, the doctor prescribed him some medicines and gave him his number, asking Anil to bring his father to a private hospital in Potapokhari.

“When I reached the private hospital with my father in the evening, the doctor advised me to admit him for angiogram test, following which I returned home along with my father,” Anil stated.

However, Bijayananda developed chest pain again the same night, following which Anil took him to SCBMCH and admitted him to the cardiology department ICU.

After his angiogram test was conducted, the SCB doctors advised him for an open heart surgery as there were multiple blockages, he said.

Anil alleged the doctor again met him and advised that open heart surgery was not required and his father’s health condition would improve through a stent surgery.

“The doctor persuaded me to admit my father to the same private hospital, claiming it had advanced facilities for treatment which were unavailable at SCB. He told me that Rs 1.5 lakh would be spent for the surgery,” Anil said.