Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeks two CERs for West, Central Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to develop two major clusters - Sambalpur-Sundargarh-Jharsuguda-Bargarh and Angul-Dhenkanal - as separate City Economic Regions (CERs) to accelerate balanced economic growth in the state.

In a letter to the chief minister, Pradhan proposed creating the regions on the lines of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region model. He said the two clusters together contribute more than 26 per cent to the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

The Sambalpur-Sundargarh-Jharsuguda-Bargarh cluster, located along the Mahanadi and near the Hirakud reservoir, has strong industrial and resource advantages, including steel, aluminium, coal and energy sectors. The presence of premier institutions such as National Institute of Technology, Rourkela; Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur; Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology and Sambalpur University has strengthened the region’s potential as a hub for innovation, startups and new-age economy.

Pradhan highlighted that the cluster’s location within a 300 km radius of major cities such as Bhubaneswar, Raipur and Ranchi enhances its commercial viability. He also emphasised strengthening air connectivity through the Veer Surendra Sai airport and expanding tourism at sites such as Debrigarh, Khandadhar and Vedavyas.