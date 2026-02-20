Youth dies after touching live wire laid to hunt boars in Odisha

JEYPORE: A youth was electrocuted to death after allegedly coming in contact with a live wire laid to trap wild boars in a forested area under Pottangi block of Koraput district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Jagadish Khora (26) of Deopottangi village. According to preliminary information, Khora had reportedly ventured into a nearby forest when he accidentally came in contact with a live wire suspected to have been laid illegally for hunting wild boars.

Villagers said they received information about the incident and rushed to the spot, only to find Khora lying motionless.

They alleged that the live wire was set up by miscreants to trap wild animals, a practice that continues in remote forest pockets despite strict prohibitions.

On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it to the local community health centre for postmortem examination. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

Police sources said an investigation is underway to identify the persons who laid the electric wire. Efforts are also on to identify those involved in the illegal hunting activity.