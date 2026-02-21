16 new initiatives in budget signal calibrated push for Viksit Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday unveiled 16 new initiatives in the budget, signalling a calibrated push to align welfare, infrastructure, technology, agriculture and tourism with the state’s vision of building a Viksit Odisha by 2036.

The schemes span from Rs 5,575 crore rural housing expansion under VB-G RAM G to the Rs 23 crore State AI Mission. In the social sector, Rs 635 crore has been allocated under Samruddha Anganwadi Yojana, which seeks to modernise anganwadi infrastructure and improve nutrition delivery for women and children. Another gender-focused intervention, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangal Yojana (MKSY), has been announced to promote education and welfare of girls.

“One of the visions of our government under women empowerment is to ensure every girl completes graduation. Under MKSY, a savings instrument of Rs 20,000 will be created in the name of a girl born in a family from the economically weaker section and she will be provided Rs 1,00,001 on completion of graduation,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister proposed the Dignified Access to Livelihood, Knowledge, Health and Allied Infrastructure (DALKHAI) with an allocation of Rs 220 crore to address the underlying causes of distress migration by ensuring sustainable livelihoods through inter and intra-departmental coordination. Connectivity to unconnected habitations has been prioritised, with an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore to bridge the last-mile infrastructure gap.